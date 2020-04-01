Global  

MS COVID New Numbers - 04/01/20

MS COVID New Numbers - 04/01/20

MS COVID New Numbers - 04/01/20

The latest report from the MS Dept of Health shows a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, bumping the state total to 1,073 with 22 deaths.

MS COVID New Numbers - 04/01/20

And mississippi sees a large increase in the number of covid-19 cases.

// the mississippi state department of health reports 136 new positive tests.

// this brings the state's total to 1,073.

// 22 people have died in the state from the virus.

// 333 people are hospitalized.// lowndes, oktibbeha, and winston counties have seen slight increases in the number of cases.

// health officials report that the age group with the most cases are between 40 and 49.

// most deaths have been people over the age of 70.

// and 58% of the patients in the state are women.

//




