Prince Charles speaks out after COVID-19 recovery

Prince Charles speaks out after COVID-19 recovery

Prince Charles speaks out after COVID-19 recovery

Britain's Prince Charles, who has recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, praised in a video message the selfless devotion of healthcare workers and said it was a strange and distressing time for the nation.

Prince Charles speaks out after COVID-19 recovery

Heir-to-the-throne Charles, 71, came out of self-isolation on Monday (March 30) after suffering what he said were "luckily ... relatively mild symptoms" and his office said he was now in good health.

Britain is in a state of virtual lockdown, with the public told they must stay at home other than for essential trips, such as to buy food.

In a video address filmed on Tuesday (March 31), the prince said although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation.

His wife Camilla, 72, who had tested negative, is remaining in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she develops symptoms. "As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed," he said.




