Covid-19: Spike in India cases likely due to Nizamuddin; major crisis in USA

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:57s - Published < > Embed
From testing of people who were at the Nizamuddin Markaz, to the major health crisis hitting the United States of America, here are the latest updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

India is likely to experience a big jump in Covid-19-positive cases with the discovery of the Nizamuddin 'cluster'.

Also, the United States of America seems to be battling an unprecedented crisis with some of its biggest metropolises reporting a huge number of Coronavirus infections.

Watch the full video for more details.

