Covid-19: Spike in India cases likely due to Nizamuddin; major crisis in USA

From testing of people who were at the Nizamuddin Markaz, to the major health crisis hitting the United States of America, here are the latest updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

India is likely to experience a big jump in Covid-19-positive cases with the discovery of the Nizamuddin 'cluster'.

Also, the United States of America seems to be battling an unprecedented crisis with some of its biggest metropolises reporting a huge number of Coronavirus infections.

Watch the full video for more details.