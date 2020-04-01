COVID-19 latest number in Clark County

Gov.

Steve Sisolak formally issued a “Stay at Home” directive for Nevadans and extended the nonessential business, gaming and school closures and all other directives issued under the Emergency Declaration to April 30, 2020.

The governor has been asking Nevadans to “Stay Home for Nevada” since March 17 and has taken multiple steps since declaring a state of emergency on March 12 to protect Nevadans and encourage them to stay home and help flatten the curve.

This directive reinforces the Governor’s earlier advisory for Nevadans to stay home and will go into effect at midnight on April 1, 2020.