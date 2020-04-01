Global  

How Ajit Doval cleared Nizamuddin Markaz. Now for contact tracing

Nizamuddin Markaz, in Delhi, has emerged as a major hotspot of Coronavirus infection.

Now, it appears that it required the intervention of the National Security Advisor himself to get the building evacuated and the people tested.

Watch how the entire saga unfolded, from resistance to appeals by the administration, to a personal visit by Doval at 2 am.

Meanwhile, a fresh challenge has emerged with many people who were at the Markaz travelling to different parts of the country.

