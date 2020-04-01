Global  

CG Health updates on COVID-19

CG Health updates on COVID-19
A second employee at MercyOne has tested positive.
CG Health updates on COVID-19

Near 60 coronavirus public health officials across the area keep working to keep residents informed about the ways the coronavirus is impacting them.

Including cerro gordo county.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live with the details.

Nick?

George?

I listened in on the press conference earlier this afternoon?

There were a couple of major announcement s to come out of it.

Doctor teresa mock with mercyone north iowa revealed a second employee at the hopsital has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee worked at the outpatient clinic and did have contact with patients there.

Any staff or patients who had been near the employee were notified by public health and the hospital in the last 24 hours.

Cg public health also mentioning they are working on plans for mass vaccinations in the next six months, in case a vaccine for coronavirus is developed during that time.

Of course, they are also recommending in the mean time to stay inside and limit your trips to public places.

They say it wouldnt be a bad idea to buy two weeks worth of groceries so you don't have to head to the store more than you need to.

Live in mason city?

Nick thanks nick.

Public health is also warning folks to be wary of 'a?

Home' testing kits for coronavirus.

They say the ?

?a has not approved such kits./// while we're in the middle of this pandemic?

We're all looking forward to the day that this all becomes a memory.

We're taking a look at a growing trend that helps capture these memories... while still staying six feet apart./// coronavirus it's a time




