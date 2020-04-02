FOP: KCPD lacks equipment to protect officers from COVID-19

Global  

There are not enough masks to protect Kansas City, Missouri, police officers from COVID-19, according to Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police.

Brad Lemon, president of Kansas City FOP Lodge 99, called the shortage of personal protective equipment a "failure of huge proportions" on Wednesday in an interview with 41 Action News.

TWO MEMBERS OF THEKANSAS CITY POLICEDEPARTMENT HAVETESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.TONIGHT - 41 ACTIONNEWS INVESTIGATORJESSICA MCMASTER ISBEING TOLD, NOT ENOUGHIS BEING DONE TOPREVENT COVID-19 FROMSPREADING THROUGHOUTTHE DEPARTMENT ANDBACK OUT INTO THECOMMUNITY.Jessica McMaster/InvestigativeReporterTHE PRESIDENT OF THEKansas City fraternal order ofpolice SAYS THE RISK BOILSDOWN TO ONE THING ANDIT'S THE THING WE KEEPHEARING about OVER ANDOVER AGAIN--Brad Lemon, President, FraternalOrder of Policethat's the problem.

We'rethree weeks into theconversation locally and westill don't have the necessaryequipment to keep peoplesafe.THEIR JOB IS TO SERVEAND PROTECT, AND RIGHTNOW, PRESIDENT OFKansas City FRATERNALORDER OF POLICE BRADLEMON SAYS, LITTLE ISBEING DONE TO PROTECTPOLICE OFFICERS FROMCOVID-19.Brad Lemon, President, FraternalOrder of Policeclearly its a failure of hugeproportions nationally.TWO Kansas City POLICEDEPARTMENT MEMBERSNOW HAVE COVID-19.16 OTHERS ARE INQUARANTINE.THERE'S CONCERN THEVIRUS WILL SPREAD.Brad Lemon, President, FraternalOrder of Policethis has to get fixed.

And ithast to get fixed now.LEMON SAYS THERE ARENOT ENOUGH MASKS FORKCPD OFFICERS - WHILEKCPD SERGEANT JAKEBECCHINA SAID OFFICERSDO HAVE SOMEPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT.SGT.

Jake Becchina, Kansas CityPolice Dept.We received 500 masksyesterday as a donationprovided to us-we've receivedmasks we've receivedoutpouring of support we'vereceived a lot of things form alot of members of the public.MASKS AREN'T THE ONLYPROBLEM FOR THEDEPARTMENT.LEMON WANTS OFFICERSTO BE TESTED FOR THEVIRUS.Brad Lemon, President, FraternalOrder of Policeour reality is, we don't knowhow many people on thepolice department have thisand we're sending them intopeople's houses on calls forservice.Brad Lemon, President, FraternalOrder of Policewe shouldn't be risking puttingthat in other people's homes.Jessica McMaster/InvestigativeReporterKCPD SAYS THEY ARETRYING TO ORDER MOREMASKS-BUT AS WECONTINUE TO HEAR,THEYR'E NOT EASY TOCOME BY SO THEY AREASKING IF ANYOEN HASANY THEY CAN DONATE -homemade or not - , THEYWILL TAKE THEM.

As far astesting goes, we know thereare not enough tests to testeveryone.

Medical personnelare making decisions to testbased off symptoms since ttreatment is the same.

Rightnow Police officers don't haveany special access when itcomes to getting tested I'minvestigator Jessica McMaster41 action ne




