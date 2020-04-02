Global  

Lil Nas X Makes April Fools' Day Joke About Being Gay

Lil Nas X posted on Twitter that he actually was not gay but just a joke for April Fools’ Day 2020.

While some fans were confused by the statement, Rapper Ka5sh caught on to the joke.

He said: “Coming out as straight is so brave.” Nas X then replied: “It’s hard but somebody has to take a stand and lead the others straight people afraid to be themselves.” Soon after the rapper ended the joke and celebrities like Adam Rippon expressed relief.

