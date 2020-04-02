Global  

U.S. Orders 100,000 Body Bags In Preparation For More Coronavirus-Related Deaths

The Defense Department ordered 100,000 “military-style body bags for potential civilian use.” According to Gizmodo, COVID-19 spread to all 50 U.S. states and four U.S. territories.

Johns Hopkins University of Medicine tracker recorded over 209,000 confirmed cases and over 4,750 deaths.

While FEMA has not specified a time they want the body bags, they said as soon as possible.

FEMA also requested the military provide a “mortuary affairs support team for New York.”

