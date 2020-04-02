Global  

Gov. Ron DeSantis Finally Orders Statewide Stay-At-Home Measure

Gov. Ron DeSantis Finally Orders Statewide Stay-At-Home Measure
CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez shares the details.
Tweets about this

Orphan

Orphan "Florida Governor DeSantis finally changed his mind and issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Wednesday after a… https://t.co/ayQZTT9Pxy 4 hours ago

PatKempBOCC

Pat Kemp BOCC Finally. Gov. Desantis gives #StayAtHome order but exempts religious services. But it's still not allowed in Hillsb… https://t.co/gzwque49RU 5 hours ago

Danadug

Butter Emails DeSantis finally orders statewide shutdown for Florida through April, but it allows for "houses of worship" which w… https://t.co/C4QAi8jZcp 7 hours ago

MCarrilloFX

Mauricio Carrillo Gov DeSantis issues statewide order to stay at home in Florida. Finally! Here the official order from the Florida G… https://t.co/4wpGO5ggYp 7 hours ago

KLGDCF

KLGD RT @CommonGroundFLA: BREAKING: Gov. DeSantis has finally issued a statewide lockdown. #COVID19Updates #FlaPol #CommonGroundProject #COVID19… 8 hours ago

CommonGroundFLA

The Common Ground Project BREAKING: Gov. DeSantis has finally issued a statewide lockdown. #COVID19Updates #FlaPol #CommonGroundProject… https://t.co/IL0BsSVWi9 8 hours ago

ptmhcm

Pauline T. Mayer @ChrisCuomo Gov DeSantis finally orders statewide stay @ home. Only go out 4 essential services. Who’s going 2 enfo… https://t.co/hnhCTIW6AF 8 hours ago

Annekatz12

Annekatz Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Finally orders statewide shutdown after insisting the White House hadn't advised him to t… https://t.co/mXAaRv74hF 9 hours ago

