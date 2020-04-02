Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ky. documents show history of citations, inspections at Amazon air hub site

Ky. documents show history of citations, inspections at Amazon air hub site

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 04:33s - Published < > Embed
Ky. documents show history of citations, inspections at Amazon air hub site

Ky. documents show history of citations, inspections at Amazon air hub site

Records obtained by the WCPO 9 I-Team outline citations and inspections related to blasting at Amazon's air hub construction site.

Home and business owners claim these blasts damaged their property without warning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LucyMayCincy

Lucy May Documents: History of citations, inspections at Amazon air hub site - story by ⁦@JakeWCPO⁩ https://t.co/3iVMawwViv 1 day ago

All_About_AMZN

All About #AMZN Ky. documents show history of citations, inspections at Amazon air hub site - WCPO https://t.co/pnDjzxtgGe https://t.co/SWRyNYLLoF 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.