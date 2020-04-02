Dr. McDonough Talks Vitamin D

We've been posing your questions about coronovirus to cbs radio top doc, dr. brian mcdonough.

A viewer asked about the value of taking a vitamin d supplement to boost one's immune system.

I think vitamin d has a role and so does exercise, plenty of sleep, all those things are important because it will make you stronger if in fact you get the virus, but the reality is the same things we keep talking about, social distancing, wash your hands, avoiding contact, they're the things that will really help you.

