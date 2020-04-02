Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Filipino teen prints face shields for health workers

Filipino teen prints face shields for health workers

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Filipino teen prints face shields for health workers

Filipino teen prints face shields for health workers

Marcus Chu is a 16-year-old student in Manila, where school classes have been suspended amid a citywide lockdown.

But Marcus is putting his free time to good use, making face shields for frontline doctors with his 3D printer at home.

Gloria Tso has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Filipino teen prints face shields for health workers

This Filipino teenager is putting his Christmas gift to good use.

Meet Marcus Chu, a 16-year-old student in Manila.

The capital city is currently under lockdown and school classes are suspended.

But Marcus hasn't been wasting his free time.

He has been making dozens of face shields with his 3D printer at home to help doctors on the frontlines.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) 16-YEAR-OLD FILIPINO STUDENT, MARCUS CHU, SAYING: "On the internet I've seen a lot of posts about the doctors and the people in the frontline who are suffering from all these tiring works.

/ I feel like it's my opportunity to finally help in a very serious situation even if it's in just a little way." Many countries, including the Philippines, are scrambling to get enough of this protective medical equipment.

The 10th-grader first found an open-source design of the face shield on the internet, but later tweaked it.

Chu said the new design uses less material and can be printed faster.

His family has donated the face shields to four hospitals in Manila and plans to make more for those in need.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.