The Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas is being postponed until October amid the current coronavirus concerns.

Report: EDC delayed until October in Las Vegas OCTOBER..THIS ACCORDING TO A REPORT FROM"BILLBOARD.." THE ANNUALMUSIC FESTIVAL WAS SCHEDULED TOHAPPEN NEXT MONTH AT THESPEEDWAY..THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ISEXPECTED TO COME WITHIN THENEXT SEVERAL DAYS..THE FESTIVAL TYPICALLY DRAWSMORE THAN 400-THOUSANDPARTYGOERS TO THE VALLEY...DESPITE GOVERNOR SISOLAK'SREQUEST.....TO BAN MEETINGS.....



