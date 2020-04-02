Global  

Report: EDC delayed until October in Las Vegas

The Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas is being postponed until October amid the current coronavirus concerns.

OCTOBER..THIS ACCORDING TO A REPORT FROM"BILLBOARD.." THE ANNUALMUSIC FESTIVAL WAS SCHEDULED TOHAPPEN NEXT MONTH AT THESPEEDWAY..THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ISEXPECTED TO COME WITHIN THENEXT SEVERAL DAYS..THE FESTIVAL TYPICALLY DRAWSMORE THAN 400-THOUSANDPARTYGOERS TO THE VALLEY...DESPITE GOVERNOR SISOLAK'SREQUEST.....TO BAN MEETINGS.....




