Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus pandemic: What exactly is the "herd immunity" strategy put in place in Brazil and Sweden?

Coronavirus pandemic: What exactly is the "herd immunity" strategy put in place in Brazil and Sweden?

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus pandemic: What exactly is the 'herd immunity' strategy put in place in Brazil and Sweden?

Coronavirus pandemic: What exactly is the "herd immunity" strategy put in place in Brazil and Sweden?

Coronavirus pandemic: What exactly is the "herd immunity" strategy put in place in Brazil and Sweden?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EdWytkind

Edward Wytkind If it wasn't for a global pandemic what he said about voting by mail was actually frightening and a disgrace. We kn… https://t.co/NaQWwhkEyl 3 minutes ago

LHRoadkill

Ray RT @UFCW400: They may not be thought of as "first responders" but during this pandemic, that's exactly what they've become. Grocery workers… 10 minutes ago

BLANHSLMC

BHSLMC Coronavirus pandemic will show exactly what we’re made of https://t.co/zxQ45rh3W4 via @mitchalbom 19 minutes ago

skfanusa

sana RT @StanfordMed: As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe, the term "virus" gets a lot of airplay. But what exactly are viruses… 22 minutes ago

Fly_Sistah

KD @reesetheone1 That is exactly what Dr. Fauci is worried about. https://t.co/0vaj4KoKLz 23 minutes ago

mackymarz

socially distant. RT @stelise: TechCruch calls it "a clearer glimpse of exactly how much it knows about people everywhere-using the coronavirus crisis as an… 24 minutes ago

Th3Resistance__

ELE Masterdon RT @Global_hackers: https://t.co/PFvFcXa08x ⬇️ In October 2019 a pandemic was simulated to see what would happen.. and in d… 40 minutes ago

thedudeliest

John Rio China said US outing them for fake coronavirus numbers was a "despicable attempt to put political interests above h… https://t.co/VA513johAX 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.