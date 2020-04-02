Global  

Health Officials Step Up Dr. Fauci's Security Among Threats

Business Insider reports that Dr. Anthony Fauci may be facing threats to his personal safety.

As a result, US health officials have reportedly stepped up Fauci's security.

The 79-year-old is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He's also a leading member of the White House's coronavirus task force, who doesn't mind challenging and often clashing with President Trump.

