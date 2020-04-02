Global  

Police Officer Distributes Food Packets to Migrant Workers Stranded Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

This Delhi police officer was seen distributing packets of food that he bought to a bunch of migrant workers living in a construction site.

These workers were stranded, unable to go home because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The cop showed his humanitarian side by helping the workers with some food.

