WBZ News Update For April 2 Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:31s - Published 6 days ago WBZ News Update For April 2 Patriots Plane Delivering 1.2M Masks; 31-Year-Old Mass. Man Dies Of Coronavirus; Field Hospital Volunteers Needed; Weather Update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Seattle Coronavirus Updates Community Transit will cut service by about 30%, up from 25% as previously announced. Reductions will begin Monday.… https://t.co/FdvgBI1MUR 26 seconds ago Cindy Adkins RT @Seattle2019nCov: Mayor Durkan orders pause on public works projects. Will suspend all work on public infra projects so the city and it… 30 seconds ago P RT @abc7newsbayarea: COVID-19 UPDATE: Bay Area coronavirus death toll passes 100, decontamination site setup for Santa Clara Co. deputies,… 1 minute ago Writer_MarionElizabeth RT @GamingAnimeNews: Xbox One: April Update, New Features https://t.co/a3r3FEIyHH https://t.co/dkpWxFRdwb 2 minutes ago Seattle Coronavirus Updates Mayor Durkan orders pause on public works projects. Will suspend all work on public infra projects so the city and… https://t.co/g66qwRg9fL 2 minutes ago ABC7 News COVID-19 UPDATE: Bay Area coronavirus death toll passes 100, decontamination site setup for Santa Clara Co. deputie… https://t.co/QACrQoFV9r 4 minutes ago The Repopulation Game Update: 08 April, 2020 @ 10am EST (5 am GMT) Read all about Patch A.00.02.41 Here: https://t.co/uPoXIW5814… https://t.co/Z8O5G1rRA5 4 minutes ago Info Aero Québec RT @seattletimes: Olympia-based Intercity Transit will stop running its regular bus service and require riders to instead make reservations… 5 minutes ago