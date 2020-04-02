44 Spring Breakers Who Partied In Cabo Now Have Coronavirus

According to The New York Times, forty-four Texas spring breakers who recently vacationed in Cabo, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Four of them are asymptomatic.

They are all in self-isolation.

Business Insider reports that they all boarded a chartered plane—Cabo bound with 70 people, organized by college trip planner JusCollege.

The company sent out an email to students before the trip assuaging coronavirus fears, claiming they'd had nearly 5,000 travelers "all with no issues.