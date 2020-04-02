See the Giant Golden Mirrors of NASA’s New Space Telescope in Action 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:01s - Published See the Giant Golden Mirrors of NASA’s New Space Telescope in Action NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will use ultra-sensitive golden mirrors to see into deep space, and they’re finally ready to unfold like they will in orbit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this