'Lockdown necessary but...': Sonia Gandhi slams Centre over preparedness

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi criticized Centre over preparedness amid lockdown.

Sona, during Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, said the lockdown was necessary but the implementation caused trouble to the citizens.

Sonia said the Centre should have been more prepared before implementing the lockdown.

Addressing senior Congress leaders via video conferencing, Sonia said the magnitude of the challenge is daunting, but the resolve to overcome it must be greater.