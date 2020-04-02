Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dead From COVID-19 According to 'Variety,' the 52-year-old frontman has died following a short battle with the respiratory illness.

This week, Schlesinger was reported to be “very sick and heavily sedated." His attorney confirmed he was on a ventilator to help him breathe.

Schlesinger had perfected his songwriting craft, collaborating on numerous projects for his band, TV and film.

He wrote or co-wrote 157 songs on the TV show, 'My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.'

He also wrote the Oscar-nominated song, "That Thing You Do" for the movie of the same name.

Schlesinger won three Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and the ASCAP Pop Music Award over the course of his career.

Tom Hanks posted about his death on Twitter.

Schlesinger is survived by his girlfriend, his parents and his two children.

