Fountains of Wayne's
Adam Schlesinger
Dead From COVID-19 According to 'Variety,' the
52-year-old frontman has died following a short battle
with the respiratory illness.
This week, Schlesinger was reported
to be “very sick and heavily sedated." His attorney confirmed he was on
a ventilator to help him breathe.
Schlesinger had perfected his
songwriting craft, collaborating on numerous
projects for his band, TV and film.
He wrote or co-wrote 157 songs on the
TV show, 'My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.'
He also wrote the Oscar-nominated
song, "That Thing You Do" for the
movie of the same name.
Schlesinger won three Emmy Awards,
a Grammy Award and the
ASCAP Pop Music Award
over the course of his career.
Tom Hanks posted about
his death on Twitter.
Schlesinger is survived
by his girlfriend, his parents
and his two children.