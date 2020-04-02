Residents warned to stop flushing wipes

Global  

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Oneida County officials are reminding residents not to flush wipes, even if they claim they are 'flushable.'

Answer to the perceived scarcity of toilet paper.

The oneida county commissioner of the department of water qualiity and water poution control wanrs these could have a negative impact on local sewers and pumping stations.

While they say "flushable" , they dont break down easily once flushed down the toilet.

They clog pipes and stretch and wrap around pumps.

They can also cause breakdowns and repairs.

He says to put them in the trash.

Here's a look at what doesnt go in the toilet.

Diapers, baby wipes, disinfectant, personal hygiene products and anything other than toilet paper.

