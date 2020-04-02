Temporary morgue erected on Wanstead Flats

A temporary morgue has been erected on Wanstead Flats, a part of Epping Forest in East London.

The structure will help London cope with the predicted increase of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital.

It will act as a holding place before cremation or burial can take place, and relatives of the deceased will not be allowed to visit.

Report by Keaneyn.

