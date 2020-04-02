Peter Thomas Roth launches hand sanitizer to combat nationwide shortage

Sanitizing and cleaning supplies have been at record low levels for the past month due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

While hand soaps can still be found from direct-to-consumer brands and retailers, .

It seems as though hand sanitizers have been sold out, across the board.

In an effort to provide one more option during this shortage, trusted skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth .

Has recently formulated and launched a hand sanitizer spray that will benefit the healthcare system with each purchase.

Formulated with 80 percent alcohol, the FDA-approved product comes in a “pocket-size luxury spray bottle”.

The hand sanitizer was deliberately created to remedy the shortage that is currently seen, nationwide.

With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds will go to Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health care provider