Jazz Legend Ellis Marsalis Is Dead

Jazz Legend Ellis Marsalis Is Dead

Jazz Legend Ellis Marsalis Is Dead

Ellis Marsalis Jr., the patriarch of a New Orleans musical family, known for his brand of modern jazz as well as for educating generations of musicians as a teacher, has died, according to a family member.

He was 85.

