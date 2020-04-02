Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FDA Eases Restrictions On Gay Men Donating Blood

FDA Eases Restrictions On Gay Men Donating Blood

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
FDA Eases Restrictions On Gay Men Donating Blood
Gay men can now donate blood three months after the last time they had sex.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FDA Eases Restrictions On Gay Men Donating Blood

POTENTIALLY WITH COVID-19, ANDTHAT IS WHAT YOU AND YOURFAMILY AT RISK.WE HAVE BEEN TELLING YOUHOW BLOODIES IN SHORT SUPPLYBECAUSE OF THE CANCELLEDDONATION DRIVES.NOW F.D.A.

IS LIFTINGRESTRICTIONS.GAY MEN WILL NOW AB LUD ONGIVE BLOOD THREE MONTHS AFTERTHE LAST TIME THEY HAD SEX.PREVIOUS GUIDELINES WERE ONEYEAR.THAT THREE MONTH WAITING




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.