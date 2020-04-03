Local Redding gun shop see rise in sales amid the coronavirus

Global  

Local Redding gun shop sees rise in sales amid the coronavirus
Shelves -- action news now reporter karen alvarez is live in redding -- karen, why are people so worried about self defense right now?

General manger of olde west gun and loan, richard howell, tells me he believes the reason people are buying so much could be because firearms simply make people feel "safe."

He tells me the demand right now is high, but supply is low since there aren't that many distributors.

Since the outbreak---he's seen a spike specifically in ammo, handgun, and shotgun sales.

During this time, howell tells me many of his customers are buying guns -- for the first time ever.

Being a little bit more protective, a little bit more concerned, i mean it's a world- wide pandemic, it's not just something that is casual to one area.

I think they're being concerned about their livelihood and their exercising their second amendment right.

With the spike in customers -- howell is taking precautionary measures to ensure his staff and clients' safety.

He's limiting the number of people that can come into his shop to five at a time... and also screening them for illness.

In redding, karen alvarez, action news now, coverage you can count on.

