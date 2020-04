MO not under stay-at-home order, Gov. Parson says update coming

AS THE NUMBER OFCOVID-19 CASESCONTINUE TO GROW --MISSOURI GOVERNOR MIKEPARSON HASN'T DECIDEDIF A STATE-WIDE STAY ATHOME ORDER ISNECESSARY.AND AS 41 ACTION NEWSINVESTIGATOR ANDYALCOCK SHOWS US -UNFORTUNATELY NOTEVERYBODY IS STAYINGHOME.Andy AlcockTHIS WEBSITE TRACKSCELL PHONE AND OTHERELECTRONIC DEVICEDATAT TO DETERMINE HOWTHIS WEBSITE TRACKSCELL PHONE AND OTHERELECTRONIC DEVICEDATAT TO DETERMINE HOWWELL OR HOW POORLYSTATES ARE DOING WHENIT COMES TO SOCIALDISTANCING GUIDELINES --TO HELP CONTAIN THEVIRUS.MISSOURI IS NOT UNDER ASTATE-WIDE STAY AT HOMEORDER..

AND CURRENTLYGETS A "C" GRADE.KANSAS DOES HAVE ASTATEWIDE STAY AT HOMEORDER ..

BUT GETS A C-MINUS.HOWEVER, A CLOSERLOOK AT THE DATA SHOWSTHERE'S DEFINITELY ROOMFOR IMPROVEMENT INBOTH STATES.HERE'S HOW IT WORKS.USING CELL PHONE DATA...EXPERTS AND PHDs ARETRACKING DECREASES INTRAVEL AND TRIPS TONON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSES TO COME UPWITH A LETTER GRADEFROM A TO F.WHILE THERE'S A METROWIDE STAY AT HOMEORDER ON BOTH SIDES OFTHE MISSOURI-KANSASSTATE LINE, A CLOSERLOOK AT THE DATA SHOWSOF MISSOURI'S 114COUNTIES, 73 OF THEM OR64 PERCENT ARE GETTINGA "D" OR AN "F".GOV.

MIKE PARSON/MISSOURI"OUR STATE IS SODIVERSE, EVERY SEGMENTOF THE STATE ISDIFFERENT, IT'S VERYDIFFICULT SOMETIMES TOPUT JUST A BLANKETORDER IN PLACE."THERE'S NO MISSOURICOUNTY WITH A GRADEHIGHER THAN A "B".IN THE METRO ON THEMISSOURI SIDE, PLATTECOUNTY LEADS THE WAYWITH A "B".JACKSON COUNTY, WITHHIGHEST NUMBER OFCOVID-19 CASES IN THEMETRO, GETS A "C".CLAY COUNTY GETS A C-MINUS WHILE CASSCOUNTY GETS A D-MINUS.MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS/KANSASCITY"THE CORE QUESTION WEASK OURSELVES IS WHATCAN WE DO TO KEEP OURCOMMUNITY SAFE."ON THE KANSAS SIDE, THEHIGHEST SOCIALDISTANCING GRADE FORANY COUNTY LIKEMISSOURI, IS ALSO A "B".IN THE METRO, JOHNSONCOUNTY, WHICH LEADSKANSAS IN COVID-19CASES, GETS THE HIGHESTGRADE WITH A "B".WYANDOTTE OCUNTYGETS A B-MINUS.MIAMI AND LEAVENWORTHCOUNTIES EACH GET A "D".ANDYHEALTH OFFICIALS IN BOTHSTATES SAY IT'S LIKELYGOING TO BE AT LEAST ACOUPLE OF WEEKSBEFORE THE NUMBER OFCASES START TO FLATTENOUT.AND THEY SAY THE KEY TOKEEPING THAT NUMBER ASLOW AS POSSIBLE IS FOREVERYONE TO STAY ATHOME.I'M INVESTIGATOR ANDYALCOCK, 41 ACTION NEWS