Experts urging residents to be aware of stimulus check scams

- with a stiumulus check headed t- most americans bank accounts- soon, tax experts and the irs - want to issue a word of - caution.- news 25's victoria bailey has - the details - - the 2 trillion dollar aid - package is set- to hit bank accounts as early a- april 17th.

- "based on your tax return eithe- your 2018 or your 2019 tax- return.

- if you filed single you will ge- $1200.

If you file head of- household - you get $1200.

If you filed - joint you get $2400.

If you hav- a dependent - under the age of 17 then you- will get $500 for each dependen- that is under that age,"- the money will be direct- deposited in the checking - account used to receive your ta- return.

- "and for the senior citizens wh- just have social security and - retirement, you don't - have to go through a tax return- because they will use your- social security - information to send you the - stimulus check.

- it may take a little bit longer- but you don't have to file a ta- return if all you have is - social security"- the stimulus check, designed fo- financial support for - everyone impacted by covid-19,- could also interest - scammers.

- the experts are urging you to b- - - - on the lookout for a surge of - calls and email from potential- frauds.

- "the tax commission, the irs, - social security those agencies- spa for that- matter will not text or email,- they do not call they send- letters.

When you - respond to the letters and you- set that communication link.

If- - - - anybody calls asking for your - social security number, asking- for your bank account, or credi- card numbers- nine chances out of 10, that's - fraudulent call.

That's just- someone trying to get - your information."- "if you see an email from - anybody especially dealing with- the governmenth - extension on the end is going t- be gov.

- it may be mdes.ms.gov or irs.go- or secretary of state would be- sos.ms.gov.

If it doesn't have- that gov at the end it's not- - - - from the government," - for more information on the - stimulus check pay out- visit irs dot gov.

