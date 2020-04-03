Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Leads To Virus-Related Hate Crimes In NYC now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:18s - Published Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Leads To Virus-Related Hate Crimes In NYC The coronavirus pandemic across New York City may be behind a dramatic decrease in overall crime, but the NYPD says the outbreak has also led to new problems they're trying to fight, including coronavirus-related hate crimes; CBS2's Christina Fan reports. 0

