Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Leads To Virus-Related Hate Crimes In NYC

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
The coronavirus pandemic across New York City may be behind a dramatic decrease in overall crime, but the NYPD says the outbreak has also led to new problems they're trying to fight, including coronavirus-related hate crimes; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

