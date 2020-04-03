Local musician offering virtual guitar lessons

Practice and lessons with an expert.

I talked with a local artist who is now teaching his guitar lessons virtually.

(nats( kyle bledsoe is well known in the community for his guitar skills.

"i've been playing guitar since i was 13 years old."-kyle kyle plays gigs multiple times a week.

(nats( due to the shelter in place kyle's gigs were canceled and due social distancing his guitar lesson were as well until..

Kyle decided to start teaching virtually.

"with this new normal we are all kind go getting use to i thought it might be a good idea to kind of do more virtually guitar lessons online."-kyle while he admits teaching virtually has it's challenges.

"i'm a hands on learner as well, so it's kind of hard for me to not be able to put my hand on the guitar of someone that i am teaching and be like no put your fingers here or maybe help with the position of the hand or something."-kyle his students say... every lesson is educational.

"the virtual experience has not detracted anything from the learning experience."- zach king and the virtual lessons are something zack king hopes to continue in the future.

"now that we have every tool to do them i am going to continue to do them with him.

I think it works really."- zach kyle also does virtual concerts on his facebook page.

(nats( he hopes by continuing to share music..

He can also share a bit of positivity during a tough time.

"it's definitely a positive thing we can take out of everything right now.

To be able to continue to work and try to stay creative and make music and also interact with folks."-kyle kyle is hosting another virtual concert tomorrow.

He will be going live on the art museum of greater lafayette's facebook page.

For information on how to sign up for virtual lessons head to our website w-l-f-i- dot com.