Newport Beach Doctor Pleads For Mandatory Mask Guidelines In Medical Building Amid Coronavirus Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:23s - Published Newport Beach Doctor Pleads For Mandatory Mask Guidelines In Medical Building Amid Coronavirus Pandemic As more city officials encourage people to wear protective face masks as cases of COVID-19 grow, some health care professionals are concerned the same precautions are not being taken in medical offices. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this michele gile Newport Beach Doctor Pleads For Mandatory Mask Guidelines In Medical Building Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – CBS Los A… https://t.co/Q4rL0sR7vD 2 minutes ago Dan Limmert 🇺🇲 🇨🇦 Newport Beach Doctor Pleads For Mandatory Mask Guidelines In Medical Building Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/jWPCrpJmis 11 minutes ago