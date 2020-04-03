Global  

State officials see positive signs from aggressive social distancing

The data suggests the current trajectory Oregon is on, residents will see a gradual increase in cases.

The virus.

In a press conference today, the oregon office of emergency managment says the governor's aggresive stay at home orders is putting the state at an advantage for fighting the coronavirus.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is here live in the studio with what this means for cases here in oregon.

State officials say--researchers from washington state discovered governor kate brown's ---early action to essentially shut the state down and keep people at home is working to flatten the curve.

If we stay on our current trajectory-- they say oregon will see a steady increase in cases that will not overwhelm our hospitals.

State officials say they have been working closely with the institute of disease modeling outsdie of seattle.

Researchers say oregon will not see a dramaric spike of cases like we are seeing in major hot spots around the country.

State officials say this data doesn't predict the future but reflects what oregonians are doing now.

But officials say oregonians must stay home and there must be enough perosnal protectice equipement in oder to achieve these resutls.

If we can accomplish those things we are cautiously optimistic that here in oregon cases seem to be rising at a level where we will be able to care for those who need it most.

Doctor sidelinger says the positive results we are getting now are a snap shot of time two to three weeks ago when patients first contracted the virus.

It'll take more time to see the full affect of the stay at home order.

State officials say this news should not be signal for people to ignore the stay at home order.

Oregon still has not seen the peak of the pandemic yet.

State officials say in order for our hospitals to avoid what is happening in hot spots across the country.... oregonians need to stay home to save lives.

Reporting live in the studio connor mccarthy kezi nine news.

There is a shortage of n-95 masks at fire




