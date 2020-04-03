Earth Day Video Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos - Duration: 03:00s - Published 2 weeks ago Earth Day With Earth Day fast approaching, these videos tell us we better not forget whose in charge: Mother Earth! So don't forget to recycle! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lauranciarono All those who doesn't want to avoid all that is happening in this earth now ,should prepare in Righteousness and Ho… https://t.co/tr0eVfdADZ 2 seconds ago Khalil RT @DailyRapFacts: DAMN. was originally titled "What Happens on Earth Stays on Earth" https://t.co/QUJWE4GcM5 3 seconds ago MAMOUN KHATEEB RT @Charlottestarbt: #StayHome Happy Day to all!🙋🏽‍♀️✨🌱🌼💙🦋 A cluster of azure bleeding stars sparkle on the ground growing from earth's… 3 seconds ago OrwellianThought👌🐎💨#StandWithPriti RT @RupertLowe10: Why on earth is the WHO backing China reopening their wet markets? Good to see Australia pushing back on this. The whol… 3 seconds ago Constantin St Helen’ll do🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Disgraceful & dismaying. What on earth is the "national broadcaster" thinking of? This makes me feel physically sic… https://t.co/VuH5ejsWcf 3 seconds ago Gideon Kiprotich The Earth is becoming unhabitable.The global News outlets are like the Death tallying Centres, give heartbreaking N… https://t.co/PwGHY1pqn0 3 seconds ago Katie RT @ghoulcabin: Nature is finally returning to our oceans. The earth is healing https://t.co/3WhxzTcmFY 4 seconds ago Pedro Silva RT @natfriedman: Today we're making GitHub free for teams of unlimited size, for private and public work. 🎉 Every developer on earth shoul… 5 seconds ago