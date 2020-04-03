Train station in southern Thailand deserted as provinces close borders

A train station in Hat Yai, southern Thailand, is deserted today (April 2) after the COVID-19 coronavirus caused travel to its surrounding provinces to be closed.

The station normally carries thousands of tourists everyday form nearby Malaysia but the pandemic has obliterated the routes after the country was put on a state of emergency.

Surrounding provinces have also enforced travel bans, meaning trains are not able to continue with routes.

Thailand has recorded 1,875 cases of the virus and 15 deaths.

Trains from the capital Bangkok are still running to some regions where provincial lock downs have not been ordered.

However, passengers must wear face masks at all times and undergo temperature checks before boarding.