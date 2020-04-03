In indiana?

Local cases hitting 48?

With 23 in vanderburgh county.

Posey county now reporting their fifth case?

With at least ?

Thousand people testing positive for covi?19 statewide.

44news anchor macleod hagemon sat down with evansville's police chief with how officers are reacting to the pandemic..

.

As the coronavirus pandemic affects the region?

First responders and police are coming in to*direct contact with people who are sick.

Dbbx mac joining me now is evansville police chief billy bolin?

Sharing some concerns authorities are facing during this troubling time.

Chief bolin?

Can you tell how many people at the evansville police department have been directly impacted by covi?19?

((chief billy bolin)) reaction ### dbbx mac how does this change ever?

Day work life for police officers when they're out patrolling and responding to calls for help?

((chief billy bolin)) reaction dbbx mac have you seen a drop or have any trends..

Changed when it comes to crime in the area?

Since fewer people are out in the public?

((chief billy bolin)) reaction dbbx mac how do evansville police plan to patrol groups of people?

Caught breaking the governor's order to keep a safe distance from other people?

Could people be arrested?

((chief billy bolin)) reaction dbbx mac on a personal note?

How has this changed your life?

What's going on in your mind when you wake up every morning and go to sleep every night in respect to the coronavirus?

((chief billy bolin)) reaction mac chief bolin?

We appreciate your time and everything you do.

Stay safe out there.

John rawlings is keeping track of the latest developments this morning and the impact in the tristate.

He joins us now with the