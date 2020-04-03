CHIEF BOLIN 4-28

Global  

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
The statewide?

Stay at home order could be coming to an end in indiana as early as may first.... in the last 6 weeks we've seen our local law enforcement patrolling the streets of evansville?

As they too took steps to quell the spread of covi?19?

At the same time as keeping the city safe.... with us once again this morning?

Evansville police chief billy bolin joins us..... your department has had some to digest crime stats?

Since the beginning of the indiana stay at home orders in mid march..... this week police in indianapolis reporting an increase in violent crimes.... has your department seen?

What was expected to be an uptick in reports of domestic violence.... according to a recent post on the department's facebook page?

You are warning citizens of car break ins..... i have noticed epd squad cars posted at several high traffic areas.... is this part of a department wide strategy during this health and economic crisis?

Xxxx xxxx thanks again to evansville police chief billy bolin?

For joining us this morning.....




