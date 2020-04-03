Global  

German gymnasts find novel ways to train at home

Gymnasts in the German city of Dresden are making the best of things as they try to keep fit while gyms are closed during the lockdown.

Nine year-old Fenja Lorenz now has a fixed training bar in her garden and a floorwork mat she can use.

In place of an audience and trainer she has her parents and her brother offering their cheerleading support.

In the meantime, 11-year-old Clara Neumann is managing to maintain her daily routines on a balance beam, also in the family garden and professional gymnast Julia Vietor is following online instructions to keep up with her training.

Germany has extended lock down restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus until April 20.




