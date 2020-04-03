Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Five Minute Purple Lipstick Makeover

Five Minute Purple Lipstick Makeover

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Five Minute Purple Lipstick Makeover

Five Minute Purple Lipstick Makeover

Occurred on April 2, 2020 / Kennewick, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "One tube of purple lipstick and 5 minutes later.

I thought I could get some dishes done, but I was wrong.

Now I'm bathing two kids and a Dog.

Our 3-year-old daughter Evelyn decided to give her 10-month-old little brother Hendrix and her Dog Franny a makeover with some purple lipstick.

We are currently on a Stay Home, Stay Healthy order following the COVID-19 Pandemic and the kids seem to be keeping themselves entertained."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.