Five Minute Purple Lipstick Makeover

Occurred on April 2, 2020 / Kennewick, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "One tube of purple lipstick and 5 minutes later.

I thought I could get some dishes done, but I was wrong.

Now I'm bathing two kids and a Dog.

Our 3-year-old daughter Evelyn decided to give her 10-month-old little brother Hendrix and her Dog Franny a makeover with some purple lipstick.

We are currently on a Stay Home, Stay Healthy order following the COVID-19 Pandemic and the kids seem to be keeping themselves entertained."