Tournament Earth 2020: Best Picture Of NASA Earth Observatory Contest

Tournament Earth 2020: Best Picture Of NASA Earth Observatory Contest

Tournament Earth 2020: Best Picture Of NASA Earth Observatory Contest

NASA's Earth Observatory is holding a visually arresting picture contest they have called Tournament Earth 2020.

Since 1999, Earth Observatory has published over 16,000 images so to celebrate their 20th anniversary, they want the public to pick their all-time best image.

Readers will narrow the field from 32 nominees down to one champion.

Categories are: past winners, home planet, land & ice, and sea & sky.

These will go head-to-head each week until April 28, 2020, when a tournament winner will be announced.

