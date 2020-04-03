Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, TSLA

Global  

In early trading on Friday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.7%.

Year to date, Tesla registers a 18.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre, trading down 2.9%.

MercadoLibre is lower by about 21.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Starbucks, trading down 2.4%, and Align Technology, trading up 3.5% on the day.




