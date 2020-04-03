Mississippi's Shelter-In-Place order goes into effect Friday afternoon

Global  

Mississippians are to stay home unless for essential needs, like work and food.
We have taken this so very seriously.

The fact is if and until we get a vaccine, this virus is going to be deadly, we can slow it down and that is our goal..."

The governor's stay at home order goes into affect at 5 o- clock the governor stressed the importance of staying at home governor tates reeves scheduled another coronavirus update for this afternoon.

You can watch it live at 3-30 right here on wtva, wtva dot com and the wtva 9 news app and here's how come the governor is stressing the importance of staying at home according to newsweek ..

Mississippi now has the highest hospitalization rates in the country..

According to the magazine... the magnolia state has about 31 percent of its confirmed cases in the hospital..

Compare that with new york city..

Where the rate is about 22 percent.

And here's what the hospitals in




