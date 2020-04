Wellington Academy closes due to COVID-19 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:31s - Published Wellington Academy closes due to COVID-19 Wellington Academy in Cape Coral closes due to a teacher's possible exposure to coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wellington Academy closes due to COVID-19 STUDENTS CAN NOT TRANSFER TOANOTHER LOCATION...BUT THEY HOPETO REOPEN ON APRIL 20TH.AND ANOTHER SCHOOL THAT OFFERSEARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION...ISCLOSED TODAY BECAUSE OFCORONAVIRUS CONCERNS.TUESDAY NIGHT, A TEACHER AT THEWELLINGTON ACADEMY IN CAPECORAL, TOLD THE SCHOOL SHE MAYHAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO SOMEONE,WHO WAS ALSO EXPOSED.AS A PRECUATION...THE SCHOOLDECIDED TO CLOSENOW THE TEACHER WILLSELF-QUARNTINE FOR 14 DAYS.HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS SAY SHEWON’T BE TESTED UNLESS SHESTARTS TO HAVE SYMPTOMS.THE SCHOOL SAYS IT WILL DO





