Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 Measures In New Jersey

Phil Murphy shares an update on the status of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in New Jersey on Friday, April 4, 2020.



Tweets about this Desia RT @AllBRKNews: Governor Phil Murphy is giving an update on the coronavirus response in New Jersey, which has the second-highest number of… 2 hours ago All Breaking News Governor Phil Murphy is giving an update on the coronavirus response in New Jersey, which has the second-highest nu… https://t.co/MksVSq7AM4 2 hours ago trumpathon Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On New Jersey's Response To The COVID-19 Outbreak https://t.co/nhweZ17puT 1 day ago Tom Davis Gov. Phil Murphy once again announced a one-day record number of coronavirus cases and deaths, and also responded t… https://t.co/WcryyXoIrH 2 days ago res7cuefox5 Coronavirus Updates: Deaths soar to 267 in NJ; nearly 19,000 cases https://t.co/fqwsd8zibn via @ABC7NY 3 days ago Tom Davis Gov. Phil Murphy reported a stunning increase in coronavirus deaths in NJ (WATCH LIVE). Here are the latest updates https://t.co/hqb1m0UWa9 3 days ago University Heights Charter School of Excellence Coronavirus Update: We are still under Governor Murphy’s school closure until further notice. This being said, next… https://t.co/93xs0TxXhr 4 days ago LIVE COVERAGE RT @NJShorePatch: New Jersey's coronavirus numbers were the highest ever in one day after 8 died in a nursing home. Gov. Murphy said NJ is… 4 days ago