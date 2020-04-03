Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Times are tough. You deserve flowers.

Times are tough. You deserve flowers.

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Times are tough. You deserve flowers.

Times are tough. You deserve flowers.

Many of us are currently social distancing, confined to our home without the small pleasures we usually enjoy.

But there’s a way to bring the beauty of nature to your home with flowers delivered right to your door.

The Bouqs Company is a flower delivery company that brings gorgeous arrangements right to you, even in these uncertain times.

The flowers are delivered in a secure box, allowing your bouquet to transport intact and perfectly bloomed.

The Bouqs Company pairs directly with farmers who have eco-friendly farms... that minimize waste, recycle water and use sustainable growing practices.

The site even has a section under each bouquet profiling the farmer and farmer that grew the blooms in the arrangement.

“Our partner farms provide services like living wages, childcare, healthcare, and adult education for their workers,” .

The Bouqs Company writes on their website.

The company explains that by cutting out the middleman and prioritizing quality, .

Consumers can expect longer lasting flowers — and lower prices

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.