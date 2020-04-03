Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Is it time to wear face protection in public?

Is it time to wear face protection in public?

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Is it time to wear face protection in public?
Is it time to wear face protection in public?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Is it time to wear face protection in public?

FOR 14 DAYS.WEARING FACE MASKS IN PUBLIC MAYBECOME THE NEW NORMAL.THIS AS THE WHITE HOUSECONTINUES TO DEBATE FACE MASKGUIDELINES IN A BATTLE AGAINSTCOVID-19.HERE AT HOME ED REILLY FOUNDOUT WEARING A MASK FOR MANY ISALREADY A DAILY ROUTINE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

grassdunes

Rodrigo de Mendoza RT @WSJ: Does a bandana around the face provide any protection during the coronavirus threat? Here's what the experts say https://t.co/ihOR… 4 hours ago

LoriLafrisco

Lori RT @davdsoul: Latest "expert" advice on wearing a mask translated: "Something 'may' be better than nothing, but N95 respirators obviously g… 4 hours ago

Voice4yourPets

Annie G RT @MissStixy: Any face mask, including a scarf over your face - 60 to 95% protection. Nothing over your face - 100% vulnerability to conta… 6 hours ago

SpaceMonkey351

Mark New research suggests that face masks help protect against #covid19. I don't have one. I think that I will wear… https://t.co/XEP67gcypX 6 hours ago

MissStixy

💙Unseelie_Blue💙 Any face mask, including a scarf over your face - 60 to 95% protection. Nothing over your face - 100% vulnerability… https://t.co/Q5TBmTjh5T 7 hours ago

davdsoul

davd soul Latest "expert" advice on wearing a mask translated: "Something 'may' be better than nothing, but N95 respirators o… https://t.co/mftuwuCE63 7 hours ago

bob_opolis

⚡️Silverbolt⚡️ @ChuckWendig my face. this is what I wear (theres a surgical mask under there) for the limited time I may or may no… https://t.co/PDPxnmNOH5 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.