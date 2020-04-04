Trump takes jab at reporter for federal stockpile question

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:01s
A day after the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said the federal stockpile was "our" stockpile, not the states', U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter for asking what the comment implied.

Trump took aim at states as well, saying they should have been better prepared to respond to the pandemic with their own stockpiles of medical supplies, and should not have expected the federal stockpile to meet their needs.

"Many of the states were totally unprepared for this, so we had to go into the federal stockpile," Trump said.

"We're not an ordering clerk.

They have to have for themselves."




