First responders taking precautions due to virus

The chiefs of police and fire and rescue spoke about what protections they are taking to keep the public and their employees safe during this pandemic.

" vo: both chiefs said their departments do have personal protection equipment their employees can use if needed.

During friday morning's news briefing, the decatur fire and rescue division chief said they are responding to medical calls differently.

Tracy thorton said the primary medical professional on scene is now wearing gloves, eye protection, a mask and medical gown.

Decatur police chief nate allen said his officers are taking a 4 part approach to enforce social distancing guidelines.

He said that includes educating the public about the guidelines, then a warning would be issued, then a citation and finally if those do not work - an arrest could be made.

He hopes it doesn't come to that.

Sot: nate allen, decatur police chief: "if there is a large gathering, be sure to let us know and we will respond to it.

We will clear it out.

But the biggest thing is we do have to get through this together."

