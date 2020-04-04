Global  

Pink reveals she was tested positive for coronavirus but has now recovered

Pink reveals she was tested positive for coronavirus but has now recovered

Pink reveals she was tested positive for coronavirus but has now recovered

The singer revealed on Instagram that her and her three-year-old son Jameson were showing symptoms of the virus and after being tested at her primary care physician, the results came back positive.

